•A free food box will be available at Freedom Church 3428 Neese Commerce road (Madison County) Oct. 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Must be present to receive box. “Recipients, don’t come until 3 p.m.; the parking lot will be closed,” organizers said. “You will remain in your car and drive through.” For more information, call 706-789-2102. All are welcome.

•Community Baptist Church (2400 Hwy. 174 Danielsville, GA 30633) will host a fall carnival Oct. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the family-friendly activities: games cake walk, food, crafts, bonfire and much more. Church appropriate costumes welcome. The entrance fee is one canned/ nonperishable good per person for the Madison County Food Bank.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.