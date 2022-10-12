•A free food box will be available at Freedom Church 3428 Neese Commerce road (Madison County) Oct. 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Must be present to receive box. “Recipients, don’t come until 3 p.m.; the parking lot will be closed,” organizers said. “You will remain in your car and drive through.” For more information, call 706-789-2102. All are welcome.
•Community Baptist Church (2400 Hwy. 174 Danielsville, GA 30633) will host a fall carnival Oct. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the family-friendly activities: games cake walk, food, crafts, bonfire and much more. Church appropriate costumes welcome. The entrance fee is one canned/ nonperishable good per person for the Madison County Food Bank.
•Blacks Creek Baptist is hosting a fall festival Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a chili cook off, live music, games, hayrides, face painting, S'mores, bouncy houses, a cakewalk and more fun activities. Everyone is welcome to attend.
•Hull Baptist Church is offering the AWANA program for children ages Pre-K through fifth grade every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Youth activities and adult bible study are also scheduled for 6:30 pm every Wednesday. All community members are invited to attend. The church’s annual Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16. Worship service starts at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a covered-dish meal at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Reverend Chuck Nation will be the guest speaker, and the award-winning Americana/bluegrass band, the Chuck Nation Band, will perform gospel favorites. Chuck is a member of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame, a two-time Georgia State Fiddle Champion, Georgia State Mandolin Champion and a Louisiana State Fiddle Champion. The church will host its annual “Fall Festival Family Fun Day” Oct. 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. “All community members are invited to join us for an afternoon of family fun with Trunk-or-Treat, door prizes, food, games, inflatables and the Kona Ice Truck (2:30 to 3:30),” organizers said. Hull Baptist Church is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road in Hull.
•Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, just off Hwy. 29 Neese Diamond Hill Road will hold a fall festival Saturday Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. “The festival is free and includes food, games, bouncy houses, treats and prizes!” organizers said. “All are welcome to enjoy!”
•Gordon's Chapel UMC will hold a fall festival Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanford Community Center in Hull. “We plan to make this a wonderful community event and support those in the area,” organizers said. There will be a chicken barbecue, children's activities and possibly live music. There is no fee for vendor booth space.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In September and November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In October and December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The new dates and times for the remainder of the year will be as follows: Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.