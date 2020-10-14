•The Danielsville Gospel Barn, 444 Roger’s Mill Road, will have a singing Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. featuring Connie Perry, of Monroe and Mending Bridges, of Danielsville.
•Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hwy. 51 in the Sandy Cross Community, Franklin County, will kick off Royal Rangers and GEMs ministry for the local community on Saturday, Oct. 17. Beginning at 4 p.m. there will be Hot Air Balloons rides, a gospel singing, free hotdogs and drinks. Balloon rides will be $10 per person. Organizers say bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music and watch the balloon rides. “Everyone is welcome,” organizers said. For more information, contact Debra Grizzle at 706-498-2903.
•Peniel Church will have its annual Fall Halloween Fun Night on Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 pm at the Family Life Center. Games, food, and bonfire for all ages. Peniel Church is located on Highway 51 in the Sandy Cross Community of Franklin County. For more information, contact Debra Grizzle at 706-498-2903.
•Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need on Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road. The recipient must be present to receive a box, organizers said. Volunteers are welcome and should arrive at 1:30 p.m. to help set up. Boxes are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers say social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced and recipients should remain their cars. Please do not arrive before 3 p.m. as the parking lot will be closed, organizers said. For more information, call Jimmy 706-789-2102.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-thru. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. Organizers ask that you please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are as follows: Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
