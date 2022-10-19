•Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville will hold its fall festival Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m. “It is a family festival which we have hayride, hotdogs, chili cookoff, cookie decorating, non scary costume contest, games with candy as prizes,” said organizers. Admission is free but those attending are asked to help the community food bank and bring a donation for food bank (example: canned food). Friendship Church is located between Danielsville and Ila off Hwy 98 west onto Friendship Church Road. For more information, call 706-795-3043 or 706-202-7782.

•Rogers Baptist Church, 1890 Rogers Church Road, Commerce, will hold a “Fall For Jesus Revival,” Oct. 23-27, at 7 pm. There will be a special singing each night. Speakers are: Sunday: Robin Dyer (morning and evening), Monday: Michael Green, The Purpose Church, Tuesday: Chris Davis, The Purpose Church, Wednesday: Terry Wood, Vineyard Creek Baptist and Thursday: William Bray, Center Baptist. Everyone is cordially invited.

