•Community Baptist Church (2400 Hwy. 174 Danielsville, GA 30633) will host a fall carnival Oct. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. “Enjoy the family-friendly activities: games cake walk, food, crafts, bonfire and much more,” organizers said. “Church appropriate costumes welcome.” The entrance fee is one canned/ nonperishable good per person for the Madison County Food Bank.

•Blacks Creek Baptist is hosting a fall festival Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a chili cook off, live music, games, hayrides, face painting, S'mores, bouncy houses, a cakewalk and more fun activities. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.