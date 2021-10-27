•The Band Jubilee will perform at Community Baptist Church at 2400 Hwy. 174 Danielsville at 6 p.m., Oct. 31. All are welcome to attend.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church, located in the Harrison community just off of Hwy. 281 (Wildcat Bridge Road) Royston, will have a two-day yard sale, Friday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast biscuits will be sold on Saturday morning. For more information, contact 706-206-9489, 706-206-9091 or 706-498-8100.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull, will host a tailgate party Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the theme “Beat the Gators.” Church leaders say there will be food and fun for all ages including tailgate finger food, a cook off contest, pumpkin decorating contest, corn hole game, face painting, cookie walk, scary “tail time,” pumpking patch hunt, bouncing ball race, a special exhibition with canine capers, a hayride and much more.
•Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, will host a drive through and treat on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
•Hull Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a trunk-or-treat, food, games, inflatable slides and the Kona ice truck (until 3:30 p.m.)
•Union Baptist Church, 2900 Hwy. 106 South, Hull, will host a crafts and gifts fair on Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Come out and support crafters from near and far,” church leaders said. “It will be a day of fellowship, fun and of course food to start the holiday season. Breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase.” For information about vendors or for questions, contact the church at 706-789-2378 or email office@unionbaptistchurch.us.
•Freedom Church of God 3428 Neese Commerce Road will distribute free food boxes on Tuesdays, Nov 16, and Dec 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers come at 1 p.m. to help setup recipients should not arrive until 3 p.m. (must be present to receive box). You will remain in your car and drive thru. For more information, call 706-789-2102
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, will distribute food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and have an open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, unless there is a change because of a holiday. The remaining dates for 2021 are: Nov. 17 and Dec. 22. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the third Friday of the month, from 9 to 10 a.m. The remaining dates for 2021 are: Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC,” church leaders stated. “For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank. The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road, and is currently operating as a drive-through. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will observe social distance guidelines. Please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.”
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, holds regular services with social distancing required and masks recommended. Services are also streamed live on Facebook as well. Services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday School is held prior to each service at 9 a.m. “If you are interested in joining us online or in person, please contact Rev. Andy Hargrove at 706-548-6616,” church leaders stated. “You can also message Gordon's Chapel on Facebook.”
