•Canaan Baptist Church located at 980 Homestead Road in Danielsville will have Homecoming Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Johnson Edition of West Union, S.C. will sing during the worship service. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. For more information, contact Pastor David Strickland at 706-202-5188.

•Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Colbert welcomes citizens to join them Sunday, Oct. 9 for Ministry Appreciation Day. Rev. Richard Shorter and family will be ministering in song and preaching. The service begins at 10 a.m. The church meets in the Colbert Community Center, home of the Colbert Lions Club, at 60 First Ave. Citizens are also invited to attend Sunday, Oct. 16 for Missions Sunday. Rev. Steve Smith, missionary to Guyana, will be ministering in the service. The service begins at 10 a.m. The church meets in the Colbert Community Center, home of the Colbert Lions Club, at 60 First Ave. “Pastor Bobby Miller gives everyone an invitation to worship with us,” church leaders said.

