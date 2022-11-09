•Freedom Church of God 3428 Neese Commerce Road(Madison County) will distribute free food boxes Tuesday, Nov 15, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers come at 1 p.m. to help setup recipients should not arrive until 3 p.m. (must be present to receive box). You will remain in your car and drive through. No ID required; all welcome. For more information, call 706-789-2102.

•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates in 2022: Nov. 28 and Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.

