•The Danielsville Gospel Barn, 444 Rogers Mill Road, will have its annual Christmas benefit for the needy Saturday, Nov. 21. Those scheduled to perform include: The Mitchells (1 p.m.), The Gospel Gentlemen (2 p.m.), The Stephens Sisters (3 p.m.), Joe Tapley (4 p.m.), New Vision (5 p.m.), Borned Again (6 p.m.), The Servants (7 p.m.) and Walking By Faith (8 p.m.). There will be raffle tickets for cakes, pies, meals and merchandise and hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, nachos and soft drinks will be available for purchase, organizers said.
•Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (recipient must be present) on Dec. 15, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 1:30 p.m. Boxes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and organizers said social distancing and mask wearing will be in place. Recipients will drive through and remain in their cars, organizers said. No one should arrive before 3 p.m. as the parking lot will be closed. For more information, call Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-thru. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. Organizers ask that you please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The remaining date for 2020 is Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.