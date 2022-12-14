•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville will present their Christmas adult musical, “A Promise Kept,” under direction of Billy Jones on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. The church’s youth will present “All About That Baby” under the direction of Spence Nix, Stephanie Wells and Angie McGinnis Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Following the young people’s play will be the Christmas church fellowship and “bring your favorite finger food,” organizers said. The church will have a Christmas service at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 25. “Come celebrate Jesus’ birth with us!” church leaders said. The church is located off Hwy. 98 west between Danielsville and Ila on Friendship Church road. For more information, call 706-795-3043.

•Freedom Church at 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County) will offer a free food box Dec. 20 at from 3 to 4:30 p.m. “You will remain in your car and drive through (must be present to receive box),” organizers said. “Don’t come until 3 p.m. The church parking lot will be closed. Volunteers should arrive at 1 p.m. to help set up. “Due to health and safety of our volunteer workers, if bad weather, we will cancel the food giveaway,” organizers said. For more information, call 706-789-2102.

