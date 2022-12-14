•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville will present their Christmas adult musical, “A Promise Kept,” under direction of Billy Jones on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. The church’s youth will present “All About That Baby” under the direction of Spence Nix, Stephanie Wells and Angie McGinnis Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Following the young people’s play will be the Christmas church fellowship and “bring your favorite finger food,” organizers said. The church will have a Christmas service at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 25. “Come celebrate Jesus’ birth with us!” church leaders said. The church is located off Hwy. 98 west between Danielsville and Ila on Friendship Church road. For more information, call 706-795-3043.
•Freedom Church at 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County) will offer a free food box Dec. 20 at from 3 to 4:30 p.m. “You will remain in your car and drive through (must be present to receive box),” organizers said. “Don’t come until 3 p.m. The church parking lot will be closed. Volunteers should arrive at 1 p.m. to help set up. “Due to health and safety of our volunteer workers, if bad weather, we will cancel the food giveaway,” organizers said. For more information, call 706-789-2102.
•Canaan Baptist Church located at 980 Homestead Road in Danielsville will have a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18. Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call of Dahlonega will sing during the worship service. For more information, contact Pastor David Strickland at 706-202-5188.
•Hull Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the church Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The Christmas Day Worship Service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The final distribution for this year is Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
