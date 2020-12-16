•Canaan Baptist Church, 980 Homestead Road, will have a gospel singing on Sunday, Dec. 20. Johnson’s Edition will perform at 9:45 a.m. (masks are required) and at 11 a.m. (masks are optional). For more information, contact Pastor David Strickland at 706-202-5188.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-thru. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. Organizers ask that you please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.
