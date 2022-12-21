•Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church will hold its annual candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24. This is a casual service that concentrates on traditional Christmas carols and their stories. “You do not have to be a Presbyterian to participate,” church leaders said. “Celtic harp music will also be part of the celebration. Everyone welcome!”

•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville will have a Christmas service at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 25. “Come celebrate Jesus’ birth with us!” church leaders said. The church is located off Hwy. 98 west between Danielsville and Ila on Friendship Church road. For more information, call 706-795-3043.

