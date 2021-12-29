•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, will distribute food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and have an open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, holds regular services with social distancing required and masks recommended. Services are also streamed live on Facebook as well. Services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday School is held prior to each service at 9 a.m. “If you are interested in joining us online or in person, please contact Rev. Andy Hargrove at 706-548-6616,” church leaders stated. “You can also message Gordon's Chapel on Facebook.”
— Send your church news to us at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.