•Hull Baptist Church invites the community to join them for their Christmas celebrations this year. On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., the HBC Worship Choir will present the "Glorious Light of Christmas" musical. At 6 p.m., Dec. 11, the HBC Youth and Children will present the Christmas Nativity Play, "For God So Loved the World." Following the play, there will be a Family Christmas Celebration held at the HBC Pavilion with hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, s'mores and Christmas carols. On Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the church, and then on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m., the Christmas Day Worship Service will be held.

•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.

