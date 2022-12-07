•Hull Baptist Church invites the community to join them for their Christmas celebrations this year. On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., the HBC Worship Choir will present the "Glorious Light of Christmas" musical. At 6 p.m., Dec. 11, the HBC Youth and Children will present the Christmas Nativity Play, "For God So Loved the World." Following the play, there will be a Family Christmas Celebration held at the HBC Pavilion with hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, s'mores and Christmas carols. On Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the church, and then on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m., the Christmas Day Worship Service will be held.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The final distribution for this year is Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.