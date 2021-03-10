•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food boxes to families in need on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for distribution are: March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22. “…For those who are hungry shall hunger no more.” 1 Samuel 2:5. Call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the third Friday of the month, from 9 to 10 a.m. In 2021, the dates are March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-through. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. “Please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions,” organizers said.
•Gordon's Chapel UMC, 6495 Nowhere Road, Hull, will hold its annual pork barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 24 pick up only 3 to 5 p.m. The price is $35 for a Boston Butt roast, one quart of hash and one pint of sauce; Boston Butt and one pint of sauce, $30 and one quart of hash is $10 (limit of five). Organizers say ticket purchases end April 11. Call Rita Stephens at 706-224-5349 or Lisa Gresham at 706-713-6110.
