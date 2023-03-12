•Freedom Church of God 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County) will give free food box March 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Must be present to receive box one per family. Don't come till 3 p.m. parking lot will be closed, however you may line up on the Sam Swindle road below the church. All are welcome, More info call 706-789-2102.

•Hull Baptist Church will hold its annual children's Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. “Please join us at Hull Baptist Church for our annual children's Easter Egg Hunt,” said organizers. The event will include an Easter lesson, an egg hunt with prizes and finally snacks and ice cream. The church is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road, Hull, GA 30646. Visit Hull Baptist online at www.hullbaptist.org.

