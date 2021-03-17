•Gordon's Chapel UMC, 6495 Nowhere Road, Hull, will hold its annual pork barbecue fundraiser Saturday, April 24, pick up only, from 3 to 5 p.m. The price is $35 for a Boston Butt roast, one quart of hash and one pint of sauce; Boston Butt and one pint of sauce, $30 and one quart of hash is $10 (limit of five). Organizers say ticket purchases end April 11. Call Rita Stephens at 706-224-5349 or Lisa Gresham at 706-713-6110.
•Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County), will have a fundraiser yard sale March 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “There should be great variety of items,” shelter officials said. If you are interested in renting a spot to sell for $10, contact 706-789-2102.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church, Royston, will have a yard sale Saturday, March 27, 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast biscuits will also be sold, church officials said. The church is located in the Harrison community just off of Hwy 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, contact 706-206-9489, 706-206-9091 or 706-498-8100.
