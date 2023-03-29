•Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church will observe Holy Week and Easter with Maundy Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. “Join us for an intimate Communion service remembering the last supper of our Lord and his command to love one another,” said church leaders. There will be an egg hunt Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. “Kids of all ages, come for some Easter fun and refreshments,” said church leaders. The Easter Sunday worship service will be April 9. “Bring some flowers for the cross and join us for a graveside celebration at 10 a.m.,” said church leaders. “Light breakfast to follow at 10:15 a.m. and the sanctuary service at 11 a.m.”
•“Easter On the Lawn,” presented by churches in the Colbert community, will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 1 next to the Colbert Depot. There will be food, Kona ice, egg hunts, worship, giveways and more. For more information, call 706-788-2214 or visit colbertbaptistchurch.org/easteronthelawn.
•Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville will hold the children’s Easter program Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. with everyone invited. For more information, call 706-207-9378.
•St. Alban’s Episcopal Church of Elberton, located at 109 Brookside Drive, Elberton invites the public to join them for Holy Week. “All are welcome!” church leaders said. Palm Sunday Service will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. Maundy Thursday Service will be held on April 6 at noon. Good Friday service is at noon on April 7, and Easter Sunday Service is April 9 at 8:30 a.m. “St Alban’s is known throughout the community for its beautifully designed granite church building and for providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere,” church leaders said. Call the church office at 706-283-4563 and Father Reid Hamilton will be glad to provide more information about regular services, held on Thursdays at noon and on Sunday mornings at 8:30am. “We invite all to join us, for worship and for service to God's community,” said church leaders.
•Freedom Church 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County ) will have a yard sale April 1 starting at 8 a.m. “If you would like to join us tables will be $10,” said organizers. For more information, call 706-789-2102.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church in Royston in Royston will hold a yard sale Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is located in the Harrison Community just off of Highway 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, contact 706-206-9489 or 706-498-8100.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church in Royston will hold revival services at 7 p.m., April 7-8 with special messages each night by Pastor Hubert Carter. The church is located in the Harrison Community just off of Highway 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, call 706-206-9489 or 706-498-8100.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, April 26; Wednesday, May 24; Wednesday, June 28; Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates except for January due to renovations. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon's Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill Neese Road, Hull, invites everyone to join them to celebrate Easter April 9 at 11 a.m. There will be music and a message. A nursery will be available for ages 4 and under.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
