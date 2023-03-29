•Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church will observe Holy Week and Easter with Maundy Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. “Join us for an intimate Communion service remembering the last supper of our Lord and his command to love one another,” said church leaders. There will be an egg hunt Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. “Kids of all ages, come for some Easter fun and refreshments,” said church leaders. The Easter Sunday worship service will be April 9. “Bring some flowers for the cross and join us for a graveside celebration at 10 a.m.,” said church leaders. “Light breakfast to follow at 10:15 a.m. and the sanctuary service at 11 a.m.”

•“Easter On the Lawn,” presented by churches in the Colbert community, will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 1 next to the Colbert Depot. There will be food, Kona ice, egg hunts, worship, giveways and more. For more information, call 706-788-2214 or visit colbertbaptistchurch.org/easteronthelawn.

