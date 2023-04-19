•David's Home Church will have a singing Sunday, April 23 at 6 p.m. Featured performers will be “Tugalo Holler.” The church is located at 1132 David's Home Church Road.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church in Royston will hold a yard sale Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is located in the Harrison Community just off of Highway 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, contact 706-206-9489 or 706-498-8100.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, April 26; Wednesday, May 24; Wednesday, June 28; Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates except for January due to renovations. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon's Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Gordon's Chapel Methodist Church will host its annual pork barbecue Saturday, April 29 from 4 to 6 pm at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. A bake sale sponsored by the United Methodist Women will also take place that day. Barbecue ticket prices are as follows: Adults $13; children ages 6 to 12 $6; children ages 5 and under eat free. All takeouts are $13. For more information, call Rita Stephens at 706-224-5349 and leave a message.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its food pantry opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
