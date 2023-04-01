•Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill Neese Road, Hull, invites everyone to join them to celebrate Easter April 9 at 11 a.m. There will be music and a message. A nursery will be available for ages 4 and under.

•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, April 26; Wednesday, May 24; Wednesday, June 28; Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates except for January due to renovations. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon's Grove Church Road, Colbert.

