•Anchor Bible Church located at 340 Billy Dillard Road in Hull will have a personal care bag giveaway for all ages Tuesday, May 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Participants will drive through and church members will bring the bags to your car based on age and what you need. “We look forward to seeing you then!” said organizers.
•Freedom Church 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County) will give away free food boxes May 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Recipients must be present to receive a box and will remain in their car and drive through. All are welcome. Volunteers come at 1 p.m. Recipients don’t come until 3 p.m. The parking lot will be closed. “You may line up on the Sam Swindle road right below church,” organizers said. For more information, call 706-789-2102.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, May 24; Wednesday, June 28; Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon's Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its food pantry opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
