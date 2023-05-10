•Anchor Bible Church located at 340 Billy Dillard Road in Hull will have a personal care bag giveaway for all ages Tuesday, May 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Participants will drive through and church members will bring the bags to your car based on age and what you need. “We look forward to seeing you then!” said organizers.

•Freedom Church 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County) will give away free food boxes May 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Recipients must be present to receive a box and will remain in their car and drive through. All are welcome. Volunteers come at 1 p.m. Recipients don’t come until 3 p.m. The parking lot will be closed. “You may line up on the Sam Swindle road right below church,” organizers said. For more information, call 706-789-2102.

