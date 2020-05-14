•Freedom Church of God and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (recipients must be present) on May 19, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce. Boxes will be provided on a first come first served basis. Officials ask that recipients not come before 3 p.m. as parking lot will be closed. “Safety precautions will be practiced and everyone should remain in their cars and drive through to receive their boxes,” officials said. For more information, call Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are May 15 (drive-through), June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that the program is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive through service, organizers said. Recipients should stay in their vehicles when they arrive and follow signs and volunteer directions.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, is currently practicing social distancing as recommended by the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, the CDC, and the DPH. All services, Bible studies, and classes remain canceled at this time, officials said. To join online services, please contact Laura Ingram at 479-283-2090 or laura.d.ingram@gmail.com or message Gordon's Chapel on its Facebook page.
— Send your church news to us at margie@mainstreetnews.com
