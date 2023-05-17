•Moon's Grove Baptist Church will hold “Twists and Turns” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 4 through June 8 for ages 3 to sixth grade. The church is located at 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road in Colbert. VBS will take place in the main church building. Supper will not be served this year.

•David Home Church will have a singing Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Guest singing will be with the Campbell family. The church is located at 1132 David’s Home Church Road in Comer.

