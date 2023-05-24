•Hull Baptist Church announces that Rev. Jeff Tinsley has been called to serve as its next Senior Pastor. “The church is looking forward to serving the Lord with the entire Tinsley family, and they would like to invite the community to do the same!” said church officials. He will begin his ministry Sunday, June 4. And this Sunday, May 28, Hull Baptist will hold its second-annual Memorial Day Strawberry Shortcake Fellowship. “Join us at 6 p.m. at the HBC Pavilion for strawberry treats galore,” organizers said. “We will also be honoring the fallen service men and women from Madison County. The entire community is invited to join.” Hull Baptist is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road, Hull. Also, Vacation Bible School is coming. “Twists and Turns” will be held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Registration is open now at www.hullbaptist.org.
•The Madison County Ministerial Association meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Association leaders recently changed the meeting dates to give bi-vocational and other ministers who have scheduling conflicts the opportunity to participate. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m., June 5 at Shiloh Baptist Church. “While we will not have a meal, we do plan to have coffee, soft drinks and snacks,” said organizers. Meetings will be held each month at a church that volunteers to host. All ministers in Madison County are invited and encouraged to attend. Shiloh is located at 2150 Jones Chapel - Shiloh Road. For more information or directions, contact Pastor Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Moon's Grove Baptist Church will hold “Twists and Turns” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 4 through June 8 for ages 3 to sixth grade. The church is located at 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road in Colbert. VBS will take place in the main church building. Supper will not be served this year.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, June 28; Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon's Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its food pantry opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
