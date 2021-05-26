•Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County), will provide free food boxes on June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Organizers say recipients must be present to receive a box. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. to help set up and distribute boxes. Recipients should not arrive until 10:30 a.m. as the parking lot gates will be closed. “You will remain in your car and drive through,” organizer said. “We will be wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing.” For more information, call 706-789-2102.
•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville, located between Danielsville and Ila off Hwy. 98 West, will hold Vacation Bible School June 7 – 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The theme for this year will be "Concrete and Cranes; Learning to Build Your Life with Jesus as The Cornerstone." The classes are for children ages 3 through 12th grade (minimum age of 3 by Sept. 1 and potty-trained, church leaders said). Family night will be on June 11 and church leaders said parents are encouraged to come with their children and enjoy food, fun and fellowship. “Masks are not required and will not be provided by church,” leaders said. If possible, pre-register by emailing friendvbs@gmail.com. For more information, call 706-795-3043.
•Moon's Grove Baptist Church, Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will have Vacation Bible School with the theme Concrete and Cranes, Sunday, June 6 to Thursday, June 10, 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 to sixth grade. Church leaders say VBS will not take place in the main church building and supper will not be served this year, church leaders said. For questions about VBS, contact the church office at 706-795-2063.
•New Grace Church, 373 Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, offers Celebrate Recovery meetings every Thursday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public, organizers said. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” organizers said. For more about the church, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/georgia/commerce/newgrace/6171245/
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, unless there is a change because of a holiday. The remaining dates for 2021 are: June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the third Friday of the month, from 9 to 10 a.m. In 2021, the dates are: June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC,” church leaders stated. “For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank. The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road, and is currently operating as a drive-through. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will observe social distance guidelines. Please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.”
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, is holding regular services with social distancing required and masks recommended. Services are also streamed live on Facebook as well. Services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday School is held prior to each service at 9 a.m. “If you are interested in joining us online or in person, please contact Rev. Andy Hargrove at 706-548-6616,” church leaders stated. “You can also message Gordon's Chapel on Facebook.”
