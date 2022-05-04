•Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, Hull, invites the community to “Family Movie Night on the Green” Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. The featured movie will be “The Prince of Egypt,” which is an animated retelling of the book of Exodus, church leaders said. This event is free and water and popcorn will also be available at no charge. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair and plan to join us for a fun night of fellowship,” church leaders said. “In case of rain, we will postpone to a later date.”
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its food bank and clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road and the clothes closet is located next door to the community center in the green building. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Peniel Church in the Sandy Cross Community, Hwy. 51 Royston, is having a community yard sale, Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is available with a table provided for $5 per table. “Inside in our climate-controlled Family Life Center and outside, weather permitting, you are welcome to have your own yard sale at our facility,” organizers said. Breakfast and lunch will be on sale at the canteen. This is a fundraiser for the Royal Rangers and GEMS program offered by the church on Wednesday nights for boys and girls. Everyone is welcome to sell their items and to buy from the vendors. For more information, contact Debra Grizzle 706-498-2903.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, will distribute food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
— Please send your church news to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
