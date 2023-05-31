•Hull Baptist Church announces that Rev. Jeff Tinsley has been called to serve as its next Senior Pastor. “The church is looking forward to serving the Lord with the entire Tinsley family, and they would like to invite the community to do the same!” said church officials. He will begin his ministry Sunday, June 4. Hull Baptist is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road, Hull. Also, Vacation Bible School is coming. “Twists and Turns” will be held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Registration is open now at www.hullbaptist.org.

•The Madison County Ministerial Association meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Association leaders recently changed the meeting dates to give bi-vocational and other ministers who have scheduling conflicts the opportunity to participate. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m., June 5 at Shiloh Baptist Church. “While we will not have a meal, we do plan to have coffee, soft drinks and snacks,” said organizers. Meetings will be held each month at a church that volunteers to host. All ministers in Madison County are invited and encouraged to attend. Shiloh is located at 2150 Jones Chapel - Shiloh Road. For more information or directions, contact Pastor Guest at 706-783-5942.

