Hull Baptist Church recently celebrated Rev. Jeff Tinsley as its new Senior Pastor. Hull Baptist is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road, Hull. Also, Vacation Bible School is coming. “Twists and Turns” will be held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Registration is open now at www.hullbaptist.org.

Friendship Baptist Church, 275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, will host Vacation Bible School on June 19-23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Come join us for ‘Twists and Turns’ to follow Jesus,” organizers said. People who still need to register can register in person at the first night of VBS on the 19th. For more information, call 706-207-9378.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.