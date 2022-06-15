•Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Colbert welcomes the public to attend this Sunday, June 19, as the church celebrates Father’s Day. “We will be honoring all the dads who are present and each one will receive a small gift,” church leaders said. The service begins at 10 a.m. The church meets in the Colbert Community Center, home of the Colbert Lions Club, at 60 First Ave. Pastor Bobby Miller and the church family gives everyone an invitation to worship with the church.
•Vacation Bible School will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville from June 20-24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Classes are for those who have completed PreK3 through eighth grade.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church in Royston will have a camp meeting June 20 through 25 at 7 p.m. nightly. The featured speaker will be Rev. Titus Moss from Helen. Homecoming will be Sunday, June 26. Morning worship at 10:30 a.m. and the Homecoming message will also be delivered by Rev. Titus Moss. The church is located in the Harrison Community just off of Wildcat Bridge Road. “Pastor Hubert Carter and congregation cordially invite everyone to attend,” organizers said. For more information, contact 706-206-9489, 706-206-9091 or 706-498-8100.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its food bank and clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road and the clothes closet is located next door to the community center in the green building. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
— Please send your church news to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.