•The Danielsville Gospel Barn, 444 Roger’s Mill Road, will have a singing Saturday, June 20, at 7 p.m. featuring The Mitchells, of Athens and the Gospel Gentlemen, of Danielsville.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m.: June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food and clothing for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-through. “The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and we will observe social distance guidelines, so please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions,” organizers said.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are as follows: June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
•Freedom Church of God and The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (must be present to receive box) on June 16, 10:30 a.m. to noon. at the church, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road. “Volunteers are welcome and appreciated and should arrive at 9 a.m. to help set up,” organizers said. Food is provided on a first come, first served basis. Organizers ask that recipients not arrive before 9 a.m. as the parking lot will be closed. “Gloves, masks and social distancing will be enforced,” organizers added. For more information, call Jimmy 706-789-2102.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church, of Royston, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with camp meeting services June 22 – 27, at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest speakers will be Rev. Gettis Allen, Rev. Sammy Cutshall and Rev. Terry Fowler. Homecoming will be Sunday, June 28. The message will be brought by Rev. Terry Fowler and The Christian Way Singers. There will also be a special afternoon singing following lunch, also performed The Christian Way Singers. The church is located in the Harrison community, just off of Wildcat Bridge Road. Pastor Hubert Carter and congregation cordially invite everyone to attend, organizers said. For more information, contact 706-206-9489, 706-206-9091 or 706-498-8100.
Send your church news to us at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
