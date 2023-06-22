Hull Baptist Church recently celebrated Rev. Jeff Tinsley as its new Senior Pastor. Hull Baptist is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road, Hull. Also, Vacation Bible School is coming. “Twists and Turns” will be held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Registration is open now at www.hullbaptist.org.

Faith Valley Holiness Church, Royston, will have revival services from June 22-24, with services nightly at 7 p.m. Featured speakers will be Rev. Sammy Cutshall and Bro. Rodney Stubbs. Homecoming will be Sunday, June 25, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a message by Rev. Sammy Cutshall along with The Christian Way Singers. “Pastor Hubert Carter and congregation cordially invite everyone to attend,” organizers said. Faith Valley Holiness Church will also be having a yard sale on Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located in the Harrison community just off of Hwy. 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, you may contact 706-206-9489 or 706-498-8100.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.