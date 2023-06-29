•Faith Valley Holiness Church, Royston, will be having a yard sale on Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located in the Harrison community just off of Hwy. 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, you may contact 706-206-9489 or 706-498-8100.
•Blacks Creek Baptist Church invites the community to a three-day Faith, Family, and Freedom Celebration. The Faith event kicks off on Sunday, July 2, with morning worship at 11 a.m. followed by a covered dish lunch, games for all ages and an evening devotion by the campfire. The event continues on Monday with Family Day starting at 5:30 p.m. with a meal and Bible games and crafts for children and adults. On Tuesday, July 4, Freedom Night will feature food vendors, bounce houses and live worship at 6:30 p.m. The event culminates in a festive fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.
•Union Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School from July 9 to July 11, followed by Family Night on July 12. VBS will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day, with registration beginning at 5 p.m. and supper being served at 5:30 p.m. Register now at www.unionbaptistchurch.us. For questions, please call 706-789-2378. The church is located at 2900 Hwy. 106 S, Hull.
•Community Baptist Church located at 2400 Hwy. 174, Danielsville, will host Vacation Bible School on July 9-12 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. for Pre-K through high school. Supper will be provided every night. You may pre-register on the church’s Facebook page.
•Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be having a food truck for distribution on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This food distribution will replace the Wednesday night distribution on July 12.
“Spread the word and come on by — everyone welcome,” organizers said. Cedar Grove is located at 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer.
•Hull Baptist Church, 39 Charlie Bolton Road, will host Vacation Bible School from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Registration is open now at www.hullbaptist.org.
•The Madison County Ministerial Association meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Association leaders recently changed the meeting dates to give bi-vocational and other ministers who have scheduling conflicts the opportunity to participate. “While we will not have a meal, we do plan to have coffee, soft drinks and snacks,” said organizers. Meetings will be held each month at a church that volunteers to host. All ministers in Madison County are invited and encouraged to attend. Shiloh is located at 2150 Jones Chapel — Shiloh Road. For more information or directions, contact Pastor Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building. Its food pantry will also be opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull, will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
