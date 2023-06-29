Faith Valley Holiness Church, Royston, will be having a yard sale on Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located in the Harrison community just off of Hwy. 281, Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, you may contact 706-206-9489 or 706-498-8100.

Blacks Creek Baptist Church invites the community to a three-day Faith, Family, and Freedom Celebration. The Faith event kicks off on Sunday, July 2, with morning worship at 11 a.m. followed by a covered dish lunch, games for all ages and an evening devotion by the campfire. The event continues on Monday with Family Day starting at 5:30 p.m. with a meal and Bible games and crafts for children and adults. On Tuesday, July 4, Freedom Night will feature food vendors, bounce houses and live worship at 6:30 p.m. The event culminates in a festive fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.

