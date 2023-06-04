Hull Baptist Church recently celebrated Rev. Jeff Tinsley as its new Senior Pastor. He began his ministry Sunday, June 4. Hull Baptist is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road, Hull. Also, Vacation Bible School is coming. “Twists and Turns” will be held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. Registration is open now at www.hullbaptist.org.

The Little Country Church will host “JOY” VBS on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PreK to high school-aged students are invited to attend where they will learn the meaning of JOY – Jesus First, Others Second and Yourself Last. The church is located at 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce. For questions, contact 706-614-7472.

