Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be having a food truck for distribution on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This food distribution will replace the Wednesday night distribution on July 12. “Spread the word and come on by — everyone welcome,” organizers said. Cedar Grove is located at 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer.

Colbert United Methodist Church will have its monthly food giveaway on Saturday, July 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. The church will also host an American Red Cross blood drive on July 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-773-2767 for an appointment. Donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt. The blood drive will be in the church’s Family Life Center building. RedCrossBlood.org is the website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.