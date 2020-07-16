•Danielsville Gospel Barn, 444 Roger’s Mill Road, will have a singing Saturday, July 18, at 7 p.m. featuring Joe Capley from Colbert and Walter Searsby of Winder.
•Faith Valley Holiness Church, Royston, will have a yard sale Saturday, July 18, 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers say breakfast biscuits will also be sold. The church is located in the Harrison community just off of Wildcat Bridge Road, Highway 281. For more information, contact 706-206-9489, 706-206-9091 or 706-498-8100.
•Comer Baptist Church and There's Hope for the Hungry food ministry will provide a free food box to those in need on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2054 Main Street, Comer.
•New Beginning Family Worship Center, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, will have a “holy convocation” on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. “Let us ask Jesus and receive,” church leaders said. “Everyone is invited to join us.”
•Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, will have a one-day Vacation Bible School on July 25, 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Concrete and Cranes is the theme for this year’s VBS. Social distancing and disinfecting will be done during VBS, church officials said. For questions, contact Beth Dalton at 706-308-7787. “Please join us for a fun filled time learning about Jesus,” officials said.
•Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (must be present) on July 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church, 3428 Neese-Commerce Road (Madison County) Commerce. Volunteers are asked to come at 9 a.m. Boxes will be provided on a first come first serve basis, organizers said. “We will be practicing social distance and wearing masks,” officials said. “Please do not come before 10 a.m. as the parking lot will be closed.” For more information, call Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m.: July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food and clothing for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-through. “The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and we will observe social distance guidelines, so please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions,” organizers said.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are as follows: July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
