Colbert Methodist Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on July 31 in the Family Life Center from 1 to 5 p.m. If you wish to pre-register, please call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at Redcrossblood.org. The next food bank is August 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship on Sundays; Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.

Anchor Bible Church located at 340 Billy Dillard Road in Hull will have a personal care bag giveaway for all ages Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until noon. Participants will drive through and church members will bring bags to your car based on age and what you might need. “We look forward to seeing you then,” said organizers.

