•Colbert Methodist Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on July 31 in the Family Life Center from 1 to 5 p.m. If you wish to pre-register, please call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at Redcrossblood.org. The next food bank is August 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship on Sundays; Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.
•Anchor Bible Church located at 340 Billy Dillard Road in Hull will have a personal care bag giveaway for all ages Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until noon. Participants will drive through and church members will bring bags to your car based on age and what you might need. “We look forward to seeing you then,” said organizers.
•Shiloh Baptist Church will hold its annual Homecoming Day on Sunday, July 30. “We will be commemorating 154 years since the founding of Shiloh Baptist Church and the work our Lord has done and is continuing to do,” organizers said. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. followed by preaching and worship at 11 a.m. The morning message will be delivered by Brother David Wade of Macedonia World Baptist Missions. Special music and singing will by The Christian Way Singers and Shiloh’s own musicians and singers. Following the morning service, there will be fellowship and a covered dish meal at the fellowship hall. Following Sunday Homecoming, there will be revival services each evening Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Brother Wade will be the guest speaker at this year’s revival services. “You are invited to join us for our special old-time fellowship, music and revival services,” organizers said. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 2150 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road in Madison County. For more information you may phone 706-783-5942. Shiloh Baptist Church will also be offering first aid classes beginning Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. The first class will be an introduction to the course and how to respond to an emergency situation. Classes are planned for the third Thursday of each month, there is no charge for the classes and everyone is invited to attend. For more information, you may phone 706-783-5942.
•The Madison County Ministerial Association meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Association leaders recently changed the meeting dates to give bi-vocational and other ministers who have scheduling conflicts the opportunity to participate. “While we will not have a meal, we do plan to have coffee, soft drinks and snacks,” said organizers. Meetings will be held each month at a church that volunteers to host. All ministers in Madison County are invited and encouraged to attend. Shiloh is located at 2150 Jones Chapel—Shiloh Road. For more information or directions, contact Pastor Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Wednesday, July 26; Wednesday, Aug. 23, Wednesday, Sept. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building. Its food pantry will also be opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull, will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
