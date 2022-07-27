•Shiloh Baptist Church will hold homecoming Sunday, July 31. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. with music by the church’s musicians and singers along with The Christian Way Singers. “Following the worship service we will enjoy a covered-dish meal as we fellowship together,” organizers said. The public is invited to attend. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 2150 Jones Chapel Shiloh Road in Madison County. For more information, call 706-783-5942.

•Erastus Christian Church will hold its annual revival Aug. 7-10. The Kingsway Quartet from Travelers Rest, South Carolina will sing at the 11 a.m. church service. The revival service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday evening and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Rev. Chad Rising will be the guest speaker each night. Erastus Christian Church is located at 2050 Neese Commerce Road in Commerce. “Everyone is welcome and come and enjoy the services each evening as we worship our Lord and Savior,” said organizers. “We look forward to seeing you there!”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.