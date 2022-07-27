•Shiloh Baptist Church will hold homecoming Sunday, July 31. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. with music by the church’s musicians and singers along with The Christian Way Singers. “Following the worship service we will enjoy a covered-dish meal as we fellowship together,” organizers said. The public is invited to attend. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 2150 Jones Chapel Shiloh Road in Madison County. For more information, call 706-783-5942.
•Erastus Christian Church will hold its annual revival Aug. 7-10. The Kingsway Quartet from Travelers Rest, South Carolina will sing at the 11 a.m. church service. The revival service will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday evening and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Rev. Chad Rising will be the guest speaker each night. Erastus Christian Church is located at 2050 Neese Commerce Road in Commerce. “Everyone is welcome and come and enjoy the services each evening as we worship our Lord and Savior,” said organizers. “We look forward to seeing you there!”
•Hull Baptist Church will host a community “Back-to-School Bash” Sunday, July 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will include food, games, inflatables and a school supply giveaway. All community members are invited to attend, and the event will be held rain or shine. The church is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road in Hull.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Sanford Community, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, will have its Homecoming Aug. 14 at 10 am. The service will be followed by a covered-dish meal at the Sanford Community Center. For more information call the church at 706-548-6616 or contact the church on Facebook.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In September and November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In August, October, and December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The new dates and times for the remainder of the year will be as follows: Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 - 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m.; Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
