•Union Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School from July 9 to July 11, followed by Family Night on July 12. VBS will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day, with registration beginning at 5 p.m. and supper being served at 5:30 p.m. Register now at www.unionbaptistchurch.us. For questions, please call 706-789-2378. The church is located at 2900 Hwy. 106 S, Hull.

•Community Baptist Church located at 2400 Hwy. 174, Danielsville, will host Vacation Bible School on July 9-12 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. for Pre-K through high school. Supper will be provided every night. You may pre-register on the church’s Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.