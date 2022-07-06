•A Bible reading will be held at the Madison County Courthouse at 7:14 a.m., July 14. It’s the fourth year the interdenominational gathering will be held in Georgia at all 159 county courthouses, with the entire Bible being read across the state. The basis for this reading is taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.” The Statewide Bible Reading project was started in Iowa by Dianne Bentley in 2018. In 2020, 16 states and 57 countries participated. In 2021, there were 16 states and 72 countries, covering 24 of the 26 worldwide time zones. The goal this year is to expand the Bible reading in every time zone on 7/14. The Georgia state leader for the project is Jerri Tuck. She can be contacted at: jerrituck40@gmail.com. “Everyone is welcome to attend this gathering at our courthouse and we encourage everyone to share this information with family and friends in the area,” organizers said. The leader for Madison County is Ginny Poole. For more information, contact first.chickee@gmail.com.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its food bank and clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road and the clothes closet is located next door to the community center in the green building. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
— Please send your church news to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
