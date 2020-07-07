•New Beginning Family Worship Center, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, will have a “holy convocation” July 19 at 6:30 p.m. “Let us ask Jesus and receive,” church leaders said. “Everyone is invited to join us.”
•Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, will have a one-day Vacation Bible School on July 25, 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Concrete and Cranes is the theme for this year’s VBS. Social distancing and disinfecting will be done during VBS, church officials said. For more information, contact Beth Dalton at 706-308-7787. “Please join us for a fun filled time learning about Jesus,” officials said.
•Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (must be present) July 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church, 3428 Neese Commerce Road (Madison County) Commerce. Volunteers are asked to come at 9 a.m. Boxes will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said. “We will be practicing social distance and wearing masks,” officials said. “Please do not come before 10 a.m. as the parking lot will be closed.” For more information, call Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, thanks Rev. Joel Embry “for all his love and care these past few years as church pastor.” “We pray for a long and happy retirement for him,” church officials said. “We would also like to welcome our new pastor, Rev. Andy Hargrove, to the Sanford area and to Madison County.” In-person worship services resume in July, officials said. Sunday School for all ages will resume at a later date. If you are interested in joining the services online or in person, contact Laura Ingram at 479-283-2090 or laura.d.ingram@gmail.com or message Gordon's Chapel on Facebook.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m.: July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food and clothing for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-through. “The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and we will observe social distance guidelines, so please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions,” organizers said.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are as follows: July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.