•Hull Baptist Church will begin another year of AWANA with a kickoff party and registration night on Wednesday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m. AWANA Clubs are offered for children ages 2 through 12 and will meet every Wednesday during the school year from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. All children are invited to attend. HBC Youth Group and Adult Bible study also meet each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Other announcements: Hull Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. The annual HBC Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please visit hullbaptist.org for more information.
•Colbert Methodist Church will have its next food bank on August 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship on Sundays; Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.
•The Little Country Church will be holding revival services on Sunday, August 20, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday, August 21-23, at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dugar Strickland as the guest speaker. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce.
•Shiloh Baptist Church will be offering first aid classes the third Thursday of each month. There is no charge for the classes and everyone is invited to attend. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 2150 Jones Chapel—Shiloh Road. For more information, you may phone 706-783-5942.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Aug. 23, Sept. 27; and Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert.
