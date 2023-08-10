Hull Baptist Church will begin another year of AWANA with a kickoff party and registration night on Wednesday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m. AWANA Clubs are offered for children ages 2 through 12 and will meet every Wednesday during the school year from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. All children are invited to attend. HBC Youth Group and Adult Bible study also meet each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Other announcements: Hull Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. The annual HBC Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please visit hullbaptist.org for more information.

Colbert Methodist Church will have its next food bank on August 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship on Sundays; Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.

