•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.

•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Sanford Community, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, will have its Homecoming Aug. 14 at 10 am. The service will be followed by a covered-dish meal at the Sanford Community Center. For more information call the church at 706-548-6616 or contact the church on Facebook.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.