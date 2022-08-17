•Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Road in Hull will celebrate its 141st anniversary with special services Sunday Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Ricky Smith and a Gospel message will be presented by the interim pastor. Lunch will be provided in the fellowship hall after the morning service. Since this will be Patriot day, 9-11, first responders of Madison County are invited to attend and be recognized and thanked for their service. Everyone is invited to attend and help celebrate this special day.

•Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Road in Hull will hold revival services Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 12-14 at 7 p.m. each evening. Different guest speakers will speak each night and special music will be presented each evening. “Nursery will be available for these revival meetings and the public is cordially invited to attend these special services,” said organizers.

