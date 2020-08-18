•New Beginning Family Worship Center, 588 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, will host its second Holy Convocation service Sunday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. All churches in the area are welcome to join in, church officials said.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-thru. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. Organizers ask that you please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.
•Freedom Church of God and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free grocery box (recipients must be present) on Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church, 3428 Neese Commerce Road. Volunteers are welcome and are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. The boxes will be distributed on a first come first served to receive a box (drive through, please stay in car). Organizers say the event will be drive-through and recipients are asked to stay in their cars. Those distributing will wear gloves, masks and social distance. Recipients are asked not to come before 9 a.m. as the parking lot will be closed. For more information, please call Jimmy 706-789-2102.
•Comer Baptist Church and There's Hope for the Hungry food ministry will provide a free food box to those in need on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2054 Main Street, Comer.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are as follows: Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.