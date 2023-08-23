•Living Free Ministry will host a community baptism at 400 Bob Holman Road in Athens on Saturday, August 26. The event will take place at 10 a.m. and a fellowship cook-out will follow the service. The event will include food, games, swimming and more. For more information please contact pastor David Foster at 706-983-1428.
•Oak Grove Baptist Church will be having an old fashion day with everyone dressing up and a meal on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oak Grove is located at 9585 Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Blacks Creek Baptist Church will kick off the “Creek Kids” program on Wednesday, September 6. Children in preschool through 6th grade may be dropped off at 5:30 pm for meal time. Pick-up time will be at 7:30 pm. The program will consist of Hyfi Bible study and games. “Blacks Creek is excited to offer this engaging new kids’ curriculum,” organizers said. “Hyfi gets kids engaged with a fun, high-energy camp-like experience featuring monthly themes. Join us this school year as we explore the Bible and make new friends.” Blacks Creek Youth, 7th though 12th grade students, meet on Wednesday evenings during the school year from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After a meal together, these pre-teens and teens gather for Bible study, dynamic praise worship and music and team building activities. Blacks Creek is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.
•Hull Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. The annual HBC Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please visit hullbaptist.org for more information.
•Shiloh Baptist Church will be offering first aid classes the third Thursday of each month. There is no charge for the classes and everyone is invited to attend. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 2150 Jones Chapel—Shiloh Road. For more information, you may phone 706-783-5942.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits and hang-ups together,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.