Living Free Ministry will host a community baptism at 400 Bob Holman Road in Athens on Saturday, August 26. The event will take place at 10 a.m. and a fellowship cook-out will follow the service. The event will include food, games, swimming and more. For more information please contact pastor David Foster at 706-983-1428.

Oak Grove Baptist Church will be having an old fashion day with everyone dressing up and a meal on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oak Grove is located at 9585 Hwy. 172, Comer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.