•Blacks Creek Baptist Church AWANA and Youth programs start Wednesday, Aug. 24th with a family meal at 5:30 pm. Awana Club is for students pre-K through 5th grade. Youth is for sixth through 12th grade. These groups will meet throughout the school year on Wednesday evenings at the church. Everyone is welcome.

•International Gospel Fellowship Ministries will hold a church yard sale Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The yard sale will be held at the church, located at 4481 Hwy. 334, Commerce. For more information, contact igfministries@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/IGFMinistries or igfonline.org.

