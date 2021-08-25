•Shiloh Baptist Church, located at the corner of Jones Chapel – Shiloh Road and Hwy. 174, will have Fifth Sunday Fellowship on Sunday, Aug. 29. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a preaching and singing service which will be held at 11 a.m. After the morning service, church leaders say attendees will enjoy a time of fellowship and a covered dish meal together. For more information, call Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Shiloh Baptist Church, located at the corner of Jones Chapel – Shiloh Road and Hwy. 174, will have a study of Revelation Chapters 17 and 18, beginning Monday, Aug. 30 Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. each evening entitled, Is America in the Bible? Church leaders say it is possible there will be a Thursday session as well since there is so much scripture to be studied. “I believe we can understand much of what is happening in the world and why these things are happening if we look at current events in the light of God's word,” Pastor Glenn Guest said. “If we do not prepare spiritually, we won't be prepared at all for these perilous times. While not required, we do ask that you contact us if you plan to attend since seating is limited. You may contact us by phone at 706-783-5942 (leave a message if there is no answer) or by sending an email to study@stepstowardthemark.com. You may also contact us by phone or email if you desire more information.”
•Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese Commerce Road will distribute free food boxes on Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (must be present to receive box). Volunteers should arrive at 8:30 a.m. and recipients should arrive at 9 a.m. (parking lot will be closed prior to that time). The next food distribution is set for Tuesday, Sept. 21 at a new time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at 1 p.m. to help set up and recipients should not arrive before 3 p.m. At both distributions, recipients will remain in their cars and drive through to pick up food boxes. For more information, call 706-789-2102.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and have an open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, unless there is a change because of a holiday. The remaining dates for 2021 are Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the third Friday of the month, from 9 to 10 a.m. The remaining dates for 2021 are: Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC,” church leaders stated. “For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank. The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road, and is currently operating as a drive-through. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will observe social distance guidelines. Please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.”
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, is holding regular services with social distancing required and masks recommended. Services are also streamed live on Facebook as well. Services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Sunday School is held prior to each service at 9 a.m. “If you are interested in joining us online or in person, contact Rev. Andy Hargrove at 706-548-6616,” church leaders stated. “You can also message Gordon's Chapel on Facebook.”
