Blacks Creek Baptist Church kicks off the “Creek Kids” program on Wednesday, September 6. Children in preschool through 6th grade may be dropped off at 5:30 pm for meal time. Pick-up time will be at 7:30 pm. The program will consist of Hyfi Bible study and games. Blacks Creek is excited to offer this engaging new kids’ curriculum. Hyfi gets kids engaged with a fun, high-energy camp-like experience featuring monthly themes. “Join us this school year as we explore the Bible and make new friends,” leaders said. Blacks Creek Youth, 7th through 12th grade students, also meet on Wednesday evenings during the school year from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After a meal together, these pre-teens and teens gather for Bible study, dynamic praise worship and music and team building activities. Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.

Providence Baptist Church, 210 Providence Church Road, Danielsville, is having a Fall “Wake Up America” Revival September 10 — 13 with guest speaker Rev. Ben Glosson. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the following nights at 7 p.m. A nursery will be provided.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.