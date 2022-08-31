•A free food box and drive through will be held Sept. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Freedom Church at 3428 Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce 30530 (Madison County). Recipients must be present to receive box and shouldn’t come before 3 p.m. The parking lot gate will be closed until then. Volunteers should come at 1 p.m. to help set up and clean up afterwards. First-come, first-served. For more information, call 706-789-2102.
•Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Road in Hull will celebrate its 141st anniversary with special services Sunday Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Ricky Smith and a Gospel message will be presented by the interim pastor. Lunch will be provided in the fellowship hall after the morning service. Since this will be Patriot day, 9-11, first responders of Madison County are invited to attend and be recognized and thanked for their service. Everyone is invited to attend and help celebrate this special day.
•Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2227 Diamond Hill-Neese Road in Hull will hold revival services Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 12-14 at 7 p.m. each evening. Different guest speakers will speak each night and special music will be presented each evening. “Nursery will be available for these revival meetings and the public is cordially invited to attend these special services,” said organizers.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In September and November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In October and December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The new dates and times for the remainder of the year will be as follows: Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m.; Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
