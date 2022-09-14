•Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, just off Hwy. 29 on Neese Diamond Hill Road will hold a fall festival Saturday Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. “The festival is free and includes food, games, bouncy houses, treats and prizes!” organizers said. “All are welcome to enjoy!”

•Gordon's Chapel UMC will hold a fall festival Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanford Community Center in Hull. “We plan to make this a wonderful community event and support those in the area,” organizers said. There will be a chicken barbecue, children's activities and possibly live music. There is no fee for vendor booth space.

