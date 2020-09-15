•The Danielsville Gospel Barn, 444 Rogers Mill Road, will have a singing Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. featuring Anchored, from Cornelia, and Michael Bennett, from Danielsville.
•Trinity Church, 2480 Athens Road, Royston, will have its 150-year homecoming celebration on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be followed by a covered-dish lunch.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and is currently operating as a drive-thru. The clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center and will be observing social distance guidelines. Organizers ask that you please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at either location and follow signs and volunteer directions.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are as follows: Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Call 706-795-2063 or www.moonsgrovebaptist.com for more information.
